Database Initiative to Focus on Shipping Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ports: source of data. File image/Pixabay.

Member-led shipping organisation, the Baltic Exchange, has formed a partnership with data firm GeoSpock as part of a project to build a global maritime spatial database.

An initial focus of the partnership will be collecting data on shipping emissions with input from Baltic Exchange shipowner members.

"The idea is that the exchange could become a repository for a range of shipping-related data," a Baltic Exchange spokesperson told Ship & Bunker.

Under Geospock's smart cities programme, data from port cities could feed into the database.

The service could also benefit smaller shipping companies which don't have access to the kind of computing power required for this type of project.

The initiative was announced last year with new developments in the pipeline. GeoSpock is based in the UK university city of Cambridge.