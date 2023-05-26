Rudder SAM Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Athens. File Image / Pixabay

Monaco-based marine fuel trading firm Rudder SAM has hired a senior bunker trader in Greece.

Jocelyne Hasemaki has joined the company as a senior bunker trader in Athens as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Hasemaki was previously a business manager for maritime risk management company Marisks in Athens from October 2021 to January of this year.

She had previously worked as a bunker trader for Brilliant Maritime Services, Bunkernet and Oil Marketing and Trading International.

Rudder trades bunkers worldwide with offices in Monaco and Singapore, according to the company's website. The firm has a staff of 11 employees.