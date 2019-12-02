Majority of German Fleet to opt for VLSFO: Survey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

German fleet chooses LSFO. File image/Pixabay

Most ships in the German fleet will use low suflur fuel oil from next year, a survey has found.

The suvey undertaken by theGerman shipowners' body, Verband Deutscher Reeder, found that 81% of respondents would plumb for low sulfur fuel oil to meet the IMO2020 rule on bunker fuel.

Heavy fuel oil (and scrubbers) will still be used by 11% of those companies contacted with liquified natural gas accounting for 2%, according to a report by the Maritime Executive. 6% said they would be using other fuel such as 0.1% sulfur bunker fuel for use in emission control areas.

Respondents also expressed fears voiced in the wider shipping community about the bunker fuel specification change including concerns over higher fuel prices, availability and operational difficulties.