UK Reports New Ship Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 130 nautical miles east of Aden at 5 PM UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Gulf of Aden, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack about 130 nautical miles east of Aden at 5 PM UTC on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The CSO of a vessel reports two missiles exploding in close proximity to the vessel," the agency said.

"The master reports all crew are safe and proceeding to next port of call.

"Authorities are investigating."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past ten months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.