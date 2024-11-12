Vessel Comes Under Attack in Red Sea: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

International shipping: Red Sea risk. File Image / Pixabay.

A vessel has come under attack in the Red Sea, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre.

The incident took place around 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Hudaydah in the Yemen, the agency said.

Multiple explosions were reported in the vicinity of the vessel but no damage was reported.

Shipping transiting through the Red Sea has been under constant attack from Houthi military forces. Ships with links to Israel are deemed to be justifiable military targets, according to the group.

A tanker that was damaged in an earlier attack this year is having its cargo of crude oil tranferred to another ship at an Egyptian port.