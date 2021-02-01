Orim Energy Adds MGO to ARA Product Range

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Orim will now make MGO available to its customers in Northwest Europe. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Orim Energy has started selling marine gasoil (MGO) in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub in Northwest Europe.

Orim has started selling MGO as of the beginning of February, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"With the addition of MGO to its existing ULSFO and VLSFO offering, the company will now be able to offer a complete range of high-grade low sulphur marine fuels to the shipping industry," Orim said in the statement.

"To efficiently manage bunkering operations and to continue high service levels, Orim Energy is also extending its bunker barge fleet, and has hired a new, highly experienced barge operator."

Last month Orim hired former Trefoil Trading COO Maurice Elfrink as its head of bunkering as the company seeks to expand in Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean.