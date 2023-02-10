EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Collections Manager in Aalborg
Friday February 10, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Aalborg office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a collections manager in Aalborg.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and an interest in the law and legislation, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Collect and follow up on payments from customers
- Create relationships with Bunker Traders within your assigned departments around the world, with the aim of being their mouthpiece and specialist in debt collection and credit related issues
- Reach out to customers with a view to debt collection and negotiate extended payment deadlines, general agreements and set up repayment plans for customers
- Advise clients on default consequences and repayment policies for debt
- Keep track of overdue accounts globally
- Cooperation with lawyers and maritime lawyers around the world regarding debt collection
- Prepare testimonials and reports for management
- Act as a role model and proactively share own credit risk skills and ongoing experience across units with the aim of strengthening the skills of our sales departments
- Contribute proactively to an effective risk assessment process with the aim of reducing costs and reducing risks for Bunker Holding A/S
- Travel activity can be expected, but will be limited
