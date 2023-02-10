BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Collections Manager in Aalborg

Friday February 10, 2023

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a collections manager in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and an interest in the law and legislation, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Collect and follow up on payments from customers
  • Create relationships with Bunker Traders within your assigned departments around the world, with the aim of being their mouthpiece and specialist in debt collection and credit related issues
  • Reach out to customers with a view to debt collection and negotiate extended payment deadlines, general agreements and set up repayment plans for customers
  • Advise clients on default consequences and repayment policies for debt
  • Keep track of overdue accounts globally
  • Cooperation with lawyers and maritime lawyers around the world regarding debt collection
  • Prepare testimonials and reports for management
  • Act as a role model and proactively share own credit risk skills and ongoing experience across units with the aim of strengthening the skills of our sales departments
  • Contribute proactively to an effective risk assessment process with the aim of reducing costs and reducing risks for Bunker Holding A/S
  • Travel activity can be expected, but will be limited

For more information, click here.

