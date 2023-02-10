BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Collections Manager in Aalborg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Aalborg office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a collections manager in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and an interest in the law and legislation, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Collect and follow up on payments from customers

Create relationships with Bunker Traders within your assigned departments around the world, with the aim of being their mouthpiece and specialist in debt collection and credit related issues

Reach out to customers with a view to debt collection and negotiate extended payment deadlines, general agreements and set up repayment plans for customers

Advise clients on default consequences and repayment policies for debt

Keep track of overdue accounts globally

Cooperation with lawyers and maritime lawyers around the world regarding debt collection

Prepare testimonials and reports for management

Act as a role model and proactively share own credit risk skills and ongoing experience across units with the aim of strengthening the skills of our sales departments

Contribute proactively to an effective risk assessment process with the aim of reducing costs and reducing risks for Bunker Holding A/S

Travel activity can be expected, but will be limited

