Russian Arctic Research Ship Readies for Maiden Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Severnys Polyus: Arctic exploration. File Image / Pixabay

A Russian ice-class expeditionary vessel fuelled by ultra-low sulfur diesel is set for sea trials in the Baltic Sea next month.

The low sulfur bunker fuel used by the ship will be supplied by Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, according to regional news provider the Barents Observer.

Severnys Polyus is an Arctic/Antarctic scientific research ship. Its maiden Arctic voyage takes place in October with a longer, two-year trip planned for 2023.

The ship is designed to be able to drift with the Arctic currents, the report said.

Environmentalists and some International Maritime Organization member states would like to see all ships in or near Arctic Waters confined to using ultra-low sulfur or distillate fuels.