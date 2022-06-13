World Fuel Oil Summit Offers 25% Discount for Ship & Bunker Readers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The summit has been a regular fixture in the fuel oil cargo traders' calendar over the past decade. Image Credit: Axelrod Energy Projects

US-based Axelrod Energy Projects is making the final preparations to host its World Fuel Oil Summit XIII event in Barcelona later this month, and has made a 25% registration fee discount available to Ship & Bunker readers.

The event, to be held at the Eurostars Grand Marina hotel in Barcelona on June 23-25, will bring together industry stakeholders across the fuel oil supply chain to discuss the fundamentals currently affecting the market.

Speakers will include John Ghio, captain of the Gibraltar Port Authority, Savvas Manousos of Spanish energy company Cepsa, Carnival's Michael McNamara and Wärtsilä's Sigurd Jenssen.

Ship & Bunker Managing Editor Jack Jordan will also join the agenda discussing the delivered bunker market's response to the Russia situation.

Ship & Bunker readers can receive a 25% fee discount by entering the code SANDBWFOS on their registration form and submitting it by June 21. For more information and to register, click here.