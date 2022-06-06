Panthera Energy Trading Hires Bunker Broker in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is seeking to build a presence for the firm in London. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker brokerage Panthera Energy Trading has hired a new broker in London.

Ian Childs has joined the firm as marine energy broker in London as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Childs was a bunker procurement manager for Shell from 2008 to 2019, and had earlier served as a senior broker for LQM from 2004 to 2008.

"I will be working with the team to establish a strong presence in London, and it is a pleasure to be joining a company that shares my passion for creating value throughout the marine fuel purchasing process, underpinned by the shared values of transparency, loyalty, fairness and commitment," Childs said in the post.