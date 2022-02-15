Grain de Sail Plans Orders Second Cargo Sailboat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ship will have 350 mt of payload capacity. Image Credit: Grain de Sail

French shipping company Grain de Sail has ordered a second cargo sailboat for Transatlantic shipments.

The Grain de Sail 2 will be delivered from Piriou's shipyard in Ho Chi Minh City at the end of 2023, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The company's first cargo sailboat, the Grain de Sail 1, has been in operation since November 2020.

The new ship will have 350 mt of payload capacity, and will ship French wine and other products to the US and bring back coffee, cacao mass and other products from Latin America. The company estimates it will take about two weeks to cross the Atlantic, allowing for three or four round trips per year.

"We are pleased to enter the construction phase with two experts from Brittany such as Piriou and Lorima," Jacques Barreau, co-founder of Grain de Sail, said in the statement.

"We have already learned so much with our first cargo sailboat and now has come the time for Grain de Sail to prove that carbon-free maritime transportation can work on a larger scale."