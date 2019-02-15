IMO2020: Orim Energy Claims ARA 0.50%S VLSFO Bunkering First

Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Orim Energy today said it has delivered the first very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) bunkers to a major container shipping liner in the Port of Rotterdam.

The stem, which took place last week, was of a 0.50% sulfur product that Orim says it has developed with a view to balancing cost with a need for environmental compliance.

The product is based on its experience producing 0.1%S ULSFO products, it added.

The exact pricing and stem size was not given.

"Having VLSFO (<0.5%) products available for testing – and consumption – will help prepare and ensure timely IMO 2020 compliance," the supplier said.

"The first bunker delivery is a major step towards the IMO 2020 – and underlines the company's commitment to making a difference with low sulphur fuel oils."