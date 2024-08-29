BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Trading Manager for UK Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience as a senior trader or in management. Image Credit: Advanced Resource Managers

A global marine fuel trading company is seeking to hire a trading manager to lead its expansion into the UK market.

Recruitment company Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience as a senior trader or in management.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead the establishment of Our client's trading operations in the UK, focusing on the expansion of their bunkering portfolio

Develop and execute strategies for market entry, ensuring a competitive and sustainable presence in the UK

Manage trading activities, including purchasing, sales, and risk management, ensuring alignment with Our client's global trading objectives

Identify and cultivate relationships with key stakeholders, including suppliers, customers, and regulatory bodies, to support market entry and growth

Build and mentor a high-performing trading team, guiding recruitment, training, and development to ensure team success

Oversee the setup of a new office in the UK, managing logistics, operations, and compliance with local regulations

Collaborate with senior management to align the UK trading strategy with Our client's overall business objectives

For more information, click here.