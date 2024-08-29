BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Trading Manager for UK Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday August 29, 2024

A global marine fuel trading company is seeking to hire a trading manager to lead its expansion into the UK market.

Recruitment company Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience as a senior trader or in management.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Lead the establishment of Our client's trading operations in the UK, focusing on the expansion of their bunkering portfolio
  • Develop and execute strategies for market entry, ensuring a competitive and sustainable presence in the UK
  • Manage trading activities, including purchasing, sales, and risk management, ensuring alignment with Our client's global trading objectives
  • Identify and cultivate relationships with key stakeholders, including suppliers, customers, and regulatory bodies, to support market entry and growth
  • Build and mentor a high-performing trading team, guiding recruitment, training, and development to ensure team success
  • Oversee the setup of a new office in the UK, managing logistics, operations, and compliance with local regulations
  • Collaborate with senior management to align the UK trading strategy with Our client's overall business objectives

For more information, click here.

