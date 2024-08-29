EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Trading Manager for UK Expansion
Thursday August 29, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience as a senior trader or in management. Image Credit: Advanced Resource Managers
A global marine fuel trading company is seeking to hire a trading manager to lead its expansion into the UK market.
Recruitment company Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience as a senior trader or in management.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Lead the establishment of Our client's trading operations in the UK, focusing on the expansion of their bunkering portfolio
- Develop and execute strategies for market entry, ensuring a competitive and sustainable presence in the UK
- Manage trading activities, including purchasing, sales, and risk management, ensuring alignment with Our client's global trading objectives
- Identify and cultivate relationships with key stakeholders, including suppliers, customers, and regulatory bodies, to support market entry and growth
- Build and mentor a high-performing trading team, guiding recruitment, training, and development to ensure team success
- Oversee the setup of a new office in the UK, managing logistics, operations, and compliance with local regulations
- Collaborate with senior management to align the UK trading strategy with Our client's overall business objectives
For more information, click here.