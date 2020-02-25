Bunker One Launches West Africa Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new operation will primarily focus on Lome, Togo. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels supplier Bunker One has launched a physical supply operation in West Africa, the company said Tuesday.

The company is operating the barges MV Thornton and MV Duke in the region and will primarily be supplying at Lome, but will cover the region from Ivory Coast to Gabon, Bunker One said in an emailed statement.

"We want to establish ourselves now to meet increased customer demands and future prospects for the region," Peter Zachariassen, global director of Bunker One, said in the statement.

"We have the diversity, the expertise, and the right people -- as well as the financial strength -- to be the trusted supplier in this region."

The new operation will be run out of Dubai, the company said.