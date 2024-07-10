Monjasa Adds Two Tankers to West African Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has taken ownership of the 17,200 DWT Monjasa Rover and the 7,858 DWT Monjasa Hunter. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has added two more tankers to its fleet operating in West Africa.

The firm has taken ownership of the 17,200 DWT Monjasa Rover and the 7,858 DWT Monjasa Hunter, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The Monjasa Rover is being used to replace the Monjasa Thunder, which was recently redeployed to Panama.

The fleet additions will help Monjasa to cope with increased demand in West Africa as ships reroute away from Suez.

"Unlike our other tankers in West Africa, which are too big in size for this purpose, Monjasa Hunter offers a distinct advantage for offshore operators in the region," Torben Maigaard Nielsen, group shipping director at Monjasa, said in the statement.

"Thanks to her length overall of 101m and her relatively large carrying capacity compared to her size, Monjasa Hunter can support niche length-restricted fuel operations, including FPSOs."

Monjasa's fleet now consists of 16 owned and 15 chartered vessels, the first time in the company's history in which its owned tonnage has been the larger of the two.