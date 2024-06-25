Monjasa Shifts Tanker to Panama as Canal Transits Rise

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's 19,991 DWT tanker Monjasa Thunder has recently arrived in Panama. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has redeployed one of its tankers from West Africa to Panama as transits through the Panama Canal start to rise again.

The company's 19,991 DWT tanker Monjasa Thunder has recently arrived in Panama, Monjasa said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The vessel, the largest in the area around the Panama Canal, will be used both as floating storage and for regional cargo and supply operations.

"Presenting modern maritime solutions is our way of contributing to this great and historic shipping destination as part of the maritime community," Rasmus Jacobsen, managing director of Monjasa Americas, said in the statement.

"We are always looking for ways to challenge the status quo and create more flexibility for shipowners in and around the Panama Canal – and combining bunkering, storage and cargo operations is something no one else has done before."

The firm now operates seven vessels in the Panama Canal.