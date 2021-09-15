Fujairah Bunker Sales Continue to Climb

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker sales are rising in Fujairah. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah advanced by 2.6% from the previous month in August, reaching the highest level seen this year.

Total sales excluding marine lubricants rose to 703,218 m3 last month, from 685,410 m3 in July, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

180 CST VLSFO sales climbed by 0.3% to 1,752 m3, 380 CST VLSFO rose by 1.3% to 541,179 m3, HSFO jumped by 8.1% to 129,410 m3, MGO surged by 55.8% to 2,215 m3 and low-sulfur MGO advanced by 1.8% to 28,862 m3.

Marine lubricant sales lost 11.8% on the month to 4,345 m3.

Bunker demand around the world is generally rising from last year's levels during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on global shipping, but the recovery this year is expected to be faltering with lockdown measures increasing at some locations. Fujairah's advance over the summer comes despite weakness in the tanker segment, a key source of bunker demand in the Middle East.