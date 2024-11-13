BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks UK Country Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday November 13, 2024

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a country manager for the UK.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 8-10 years of experience in marine fuel trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Execute trades in marine fuels, including bunker fuel, MGO, and other related products.
  • Monitor and analyze market trends, price movements, and supply-demand dynamics.
  • Ensure compliance with trading policies, regulatory requirements, and risk management protocols.
  • Develop and implement effective trading strategies to maximize profitability.
  • Identify and exploit market opportunities to gain a competitive edge.
  • Conduct regular market analysis and provide strategic insights to senior management.
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, clients, and other stakeholders.
  • Negotiate terms and conditions of trades to ensure favorable outcomes.
  • Provide exceptional customer service and address client inquiries and issues promptly.
  • Collaborate with logistics, finance, and operations teams to ensure seamless execution of trades.
  • Optimize supply chain processes to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
  • Ensure accurate and timely documentation of trades and transactions.

