BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks UK Country Manager
Wednesday November 13, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least 8-10 years of experience in marine fuel trading. Image Credit: Oilmar
Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a country manager for the UK.
The company is looking for candidates with at least 8-10 years of experience in marine fuel trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Execute trades in marine fuels, including bunker fuel, MGO, and other related products.
- Monitor and analyze market trends, price movements, and supply-demand dynamics.
- Ensure compliance with trading policies, regulatory requirements, and risk management protocols.
- Develop and implement effective trading strategies to maximize profitability.
- Identify and exploit market opportunities to gain a competitive edge.
- Conduct regular market analysis and provide strategic insights to senior management.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, clients, and other stakeholders.
- Negotiate terms and conditions of trades to ensure favorable outcomes.
- Provide exceptional customer service and address client inquiries and issues promptly.
- Collaborate with logistics, finance, and operations teams to ensure seamless execution of trades.
- Optimize supply chain processes to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
- Ensure accurate and timely documentation of trades and transactions.
