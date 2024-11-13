BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks UK Country Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least 8-10 years of experience in marine fuel trading. Image Credit: Oilmar

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a country manager for the UK.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 8-10 years of experience in marine fuel trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute trades in marine fuels, including bunker fuel, MGO, and other related products.

Monitor and analyze market trends, price movements, and supply-demand dynamics.

Ensure compliance with trading policies, regulatory requirements, and risk management protocols.

Develop and implement effective trading strategies to maximize profitability.

Identify and exploit market opportunities to gain a competitive edge.

Conduct regular market analysis and provide strategic insights to senior management.

Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, clients, and other stakeholders.

Negotiate terms and conditions of trades to ensure favorable outcomes.

Provide exceptional customer service and address client inquiries and issues promptly.

Collaborate with logistics, finance, and operations teams to ensure seamless execution of trades.

Optimize supply chain processes to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Ensure accurate and timely documentation of trades and transactions.

For more information, click here.