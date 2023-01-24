BUNKER JOBS: Rederi AB Väderö Tank Seeks Bunker Barge Crew

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has bought a new bunker barge to add to its fleet of three oil and chemical tankers. Image Credit: Rederi AB Väderö Tank

Swedish family-owned shipping company Rederi AB Väderö Tank is seeking to hire a crew for a new bunker delivery vessel.

The company has bought a new bunker barge to add to its fleet of three oil and chemical tankers, a company representative told Ship & Bunker this week.

The firm is seeking to hire a master, CO, second officer, CE, motorman, cook and AB. The firm requires English-speaking candidates able to live and work in the European Union, and cannot hire staff of Russian nationality.

"To seek out the different positions that we require, you will need to have experience from the bunker business," the representative said.

"We are not able to have seafarers with no experience in this field.

"Contract length and salary will be discussed with the persons that we find suitable for the positions."

To apply for the roles, send a CV to crewing@vaderoshipping.se with 'BUNKER VESSEL' in the subject line of the email.