ExxonMobil Expands its IMO2020 Grade Bunker Supply Network

Zeebrugge. File Image / Pixabay

ExxonMobil has expanded its previously announced supply network for IMO2020 grade fuel to include the port of Zeebrugge, Luca Volta, Marine Fuels Venture Manager at ExxonMobil, has told Ship & Bunker.

"When people think ARA they think Antwerp, Rotterdam and Amsterdam, but there are quite a lot of other ports in the region which are quite significant depending on the sector of the shipping industry you operate in," he said.

"So I am happy to confirm we will expand our offer for EMF.5 also to the port of Zeebrugge on the back of a significant amount of investment in our logistics chain."

In particular, Volta says the firm has invested in estuary barges to support the supply needs of its customers.

Supply in Zeebrugge comes in addition to the previous announced 2020 grade supply locations of Antwerp, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Genoa, and Marseilles in Europe, along with Singapore and Laem Chabang in Thailand.

Hong Kong was also included last year's list, and while it remains the case that ExxonMobil will supply 2020 grade fuel there, Ship & Bunker understands the product offering will be distillate (DM) rather than residual (RM) in nature.

"We continue to look at the possibility to expand, and I am sure Zeebrugge will not be the last one," Volta added.