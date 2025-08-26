Windcat Introduces Diesel-Electric Vessel with Hydrogen-Capable Auxiliary

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Damen Shipyards Group, Windcat and CMB.TECH have jointly developed the vessel. Image Credit: Windcat

Shipping company Windcat has taken delivery of Windcat Rotterdam, the first of six vessels in its CSOV elevation series, featuring a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and a hydrogen-capable auxiliary generator.

The vessel can accommodate up to 120 people and marks a major step in expanding Windcat’s offshore service capabilities, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

As a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), Windcat Rotterdam will support the construction, commissioning and maintenance at offshore energy projects.

The vessel features a hybrid electric propulsion system, with a dual-fuel hydrogen engine for auxiliary power.

“A dual fuel hydrogen engine will enable the auxiliary genset to run on hydrogen," it said.

“The hydrogen genset, storage and fuel supply system are ready for integration on the vessel once final approvals are in place.”

The Windcat Rotterdam has been constructed at Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam and developed in collaboration with Damen Shipyards Group, Windcat and CMB.TECH.