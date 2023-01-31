BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Barge Operator in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday January 31, 2023

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a senior barge operator in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in oil and gas operations, bunker barge operations or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Delivery planning, manage supply and demand and timely schedule loads and deliveries from suppliers / terminals, as well as assist in the preparation of blending
  • Manage operational functions of barge operations for oil products, including barge vetting and planning among others
  • Liaising with, and building relationships with barge personnel and other service providers
  • Close communications with traders on planning for movements of the product
  • Administering Quality/quantity/loss control processes
  • Monitoring and improving/optimizing the performance of the barge operations as well as the installed mass flow meter system onboard
  • Contributing to actively improving our operations in close cooperation with the trading team
  • Managing inventory/control stock movements
  • Optimisation of supply chain related OPEX costs
  • Liaison with internal Credit, Compliance, Finance & Back office teams

