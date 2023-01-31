BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Barge Operator in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Rotterdam. Image Credit: Maersk

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a senior barge operator in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in oil and gas operations, bunker barge operations or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Delivery planning, manage supply and demand and timely schedule loads and deliveries from suppliers / terminals, as well as assist in the preparation of blending

Manage operational functions of barge operations for oil products, including barge vetting and planning among others

Liaising with, and building relationships with barge personnel and other service providers

Close communications with traders on planning for movements of the product

Administering Quality/quantity/loss control processes

Monitoring and improving/optimizing the performance of the barge operations as well as the installed mass flow meter system onboard

Contributing to actively improving our operations in close cooperation with the trading team

Managing inventory/control stock movements

Optimisation of supply chain related OPEX costs

Liaison with internal Credit, Compliance, Finance & Back office teams

For more information, click here.