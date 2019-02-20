LNG Supply Deal for Equinor Tankers

Supply deal agreed. File image/Pixabay

An liquified natural gas (LNG) supply deal has been agreed between Norway's Equinor and partnership Gas4Sea to supply four of the former's shuttle tankers in the Dutch port of Rotterdam.

Gas4Sea comprises Engie, Mitsubishi Corporation and NYK and was formed to promote the take up of natural gas as marine fuel.

Its joint venture, Marine LNG Zeebrugge will deploy bunkering ship Engie Zeebrugge to execute the supply deal.

Gas4Sea already supplies LNG as marine fuel to four Statoil shuttle tankers under a deal signed in 2017.