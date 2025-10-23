Titan Makes First Bio-LNG Delivery in Portsmouth

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm recently bunkered Brittany Ferries' ship the Saint-Malo with bio-LNG at Portsmouth. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan has made the first delivery of bio-LNG as a bunker fuel at Portsmouth.

The firm recently bunkered Brittany Ferries' ship the Saint-Malo with bio-LNG at Portsmouth, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The delivery was made by the bunkering vessel Optimus.

"LBM delivers overcompliance with the FuelEU Maritime regulation, presenting benefits via pooling, banking and borrowing," the company said in the post.

"Pooling allows operators to combine over- and under-compliant ships' balances, so the pool offsets individual deficits or surpluses.

"Banking involves carrying surplus over to the next year. Borrowing means using next year's surplus early, with interest.

"LBM can also be 'dropped into' all established LNG bunkering infrastructure, including LNG-fuelled ships, and blended with LNG or e-methane at any ratio – with no vessel modification required."