Orim Energy Hires Netherlands Bunker Trader From Lukoil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in the Netherlands. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels trading firm and supplier Orim Energy has hired a new bunker trader in the Netherlands.

Monique Twigt has joined the firm as a bunker trader as of this month, according to an update to her LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Twigt was previously a bunker trader for Lukoil in Rotterdam, and had earlier served in various marine fuel roles for companies including Chemoil, OW Bunker, Phoenix Oil Supply and Prax Petroleum.

Orim has three barges for its physical supply operation at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub in Northwest Europe, and specialises in VLSFO and ULSFO sales. The firm also engages in back-to-back trading of marine fuels and cutter stocks.