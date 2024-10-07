Global Fuel Supply Hires LNG/Fuel Supplier in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zoupanos was previously a small-scale LNG and bunker broker for Affinity Shipping in London. Image Credit: Global Fuel Supply

Marine fuels firm Global Fuel Supply has hired an LNG/fuel supplier in Dubai.

Alex Zoupanos joined the company as an LNG/fuel supplier in Dubai as of September 1, Global Fuel Supply said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Zoupanos was previously a small-scale LNG and bunker broker for Affinity Shipping in London from August 2022 to July of this year.

"His knowledge and background will play a key role in supporting and expanding our LNG coverage as we continue to strengthen our global operations," the company said in the post.

"At Global Fuel Supply, we recognize the growing importance of LNG as a cleaner, more sustainable energy solution.

"We are proud to now offer LNG services to clients with LNG needs, further broadening our range of fuel products and solutions."