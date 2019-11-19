UK Shipowners Task New Government With Decarbonising Industry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Roro at Gravesend, River Thames. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker.

The UK general election has brought out a strong pitch from UK shipowners for a greener shipping sector.

The UK Chamber of Shipping's 'manifesto' calls on the new government to support the decarbonisation of the shipping industry. The already announced Clean Maritime Plan must be implemented, the chamber said.

More investment is needed for research and development for sustainable, zero-carbon fuels and decarbonising technologies.

Government support to develop port infrastructure "to help the supply of alternative low-carbon and zero-carbon fuels" and "shoreside power" is also called for.

In addition, access to 'green finance' and support for coastal shipping should feature in the new administration's intray, the chamber said.