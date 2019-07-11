UK Presents Bold Vision for Zero-emissions Shipping

Zero-emissions shipping for the UK. File image/Pixabay.

The UK government has earmarked a major role for alternative fuels as part of its Clean Maritime Plan.

The plan, published July 11, wants to see zero-emission capable ships in UK waters by 2025. It also wants to maintain and develop the UK's maritime sector role as a provider or green marine technology and ideas.

"Given the early stage of development of these markets, there remain opportunities for countries to build up expertise or dominance in wide parts of the zero-emission shipping supply chain," the document said.

The minister responsible for the maritime sector, Nusrat Ghani, said that initiative "sets an ambitious vision for the sector and opens up exciting opportunities for innovation".

"It will help make the UK a global hub for new green technologies in the maritime sector," she added.

The plan document includes a round up of alternative fuels and technologies which could contribute to the reduction of emissions from shipping of which many have been covered by Ship & Bunker.