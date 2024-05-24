Hydrogen Fuel Cell Developer Awarded AiP Power Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image of HPM-250. Image Credit / Genevos.

Hydrogen fuel cell developer and marine engineer Genevos has been awarded agreement-in-principle status from a class society for its scabable power module.

The award means that the engineer's 250kW hydrogen power module (HPM-250) marine fuel cell is on track to secure type approval by next year, according to the company.

The technology is of a plug-in-play nature and has a modular, drop-in configuration.

The power units have been installed on a range of marine vessels to date including offshore service vessels, high-speed passenger vessels, and fishing vessels, the company said in a statement.

The awarding body is classificaiton society Bureau Veritas. Genevos is based in Lagord on the French Atlantic coast.