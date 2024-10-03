Oilmar Hires Middle East Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mule was previously general manager of Fratelli Cosulich Middle East DMCC. Image Credit: Oilmar

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar has hired a managing director for the Middle East.

Alexandre Mule has joined Oilmar as its Middle East managing director in Dubai as of this month, the company said in a LInkedIn post on Wednesday.

Mule was previously general manager of Fratelli Cosulich Middle East DMCC from July 2018 to September of this year.

He had earlier worked for Chemoil Monde-Export from 2013 to 2018, and for OW Bunker from January to May 2013.

"Alexandre brings 12 years of expertise in Trading and Bunker Operations, along with a strong background as a Bunker Trading Manager," Oilmar said in the post.

"He has made substantial contributions to the maritime industry and successfully led a global trading desk.

"His collaborative approach with key stakeholders has driven his success, and we are excited to have him bring his talents to Oilmar."