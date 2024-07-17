Ecoslops Posts First Half Growth in Turnover

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ecoslop: growth. File Image / Pixabay.

Ecoslops, the French company that turns ships' oil waste into useable fuel, saw a jump in sales volumes in the first of half of 2024.

Reported sales by the company came in at 10,232 metric tonnes (mt) in the first six months of 2024 compared to 7,989 mt for the same period a year ago.

Turnover increased by 11% o to EUR 6.2 million ($6.8m) from EUR 5.5m over the period. The lion's share of the growth was in refined products, its core business. The company also provides port services.

"In refined products, sales growth was driven by a +10% price effect and a +25% volume effect," the company said in a statement.

Ecoslops' main operational base is in Portugal.