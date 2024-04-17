Alma Services to Relaunch Physical Bunker Supply at Ravenna

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panzeri: bunkering lead. Image Credit: Tommaso Panzeri

Italian oil company Alma Petroli is to offer a suite of bunkering services including physical supply in the port of Ravenna where it owns a refinery.

In addition to refining and production, the privately owned firm is an established distributor of bitumen grades and other refined oil products.

Its bunkering arm, Alma Services, which was set up in 2021, will be providing a range of services to the maritime industry, including vetting and bunkering, the company said.

While the company has had a longterm bunkering presence in Ravenna, physical supply has not been a focus for some time as the firm shifted its activities onto the refining and distribution side.

However, this has changed with the hiring of seasoned bunkering professional Tommaso Panzeri, who is bunkering lead for the new venture.

"At Alma Services, we are embracing the challenge of advancing our back-to-back trading activities with enthusiasm. I have full confidence in our team's capabilities, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunities that lie ahead," Panzeri told Ship & Bunker.

The Alma Petroli refinery has a 550,000 mt per year distillation plant. Ravenna is located on Italy's northeast coast.

Contact details for Panzeri are as follows:

tel: +39 340 183 6020

email: t.panzeri@almapetroli.com