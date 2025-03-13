MelRoh Trading Adds New Barge for Physical Gasoil Supply in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MelRoh Trading has hired Tim Visser as a senior operations/bunker trader in the firm. Image Credit / Port of Rotterdam

MelRoh Trading has announced its shift from bunker broking to becoming a physical marine gasoil supplier in Rotterdam.

As part of this transition, the company has added a new bunker barge MT Maaike to support its physical bunkering operations in Rotterdam, Robbert Huizer, founder of MelRoh Trading BV told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The move follows a recent agreement with marine fuel supplier Sonan Bunkers, which has assigned MelRoh Trading to manage its daily bunkering operations in the port.

MelRoh Trading has also hired Tim Visser as senior operations/bunker trader in the firm, who will closely work with Huizer.

Visser had previously worked for bunker supplier Delta Energy Fuel Supply & Trading from January 2021 to December 2024, serving most recently as a bunker trader.

"Over the last 5 years, MelRoh Trading has established a strong reputation as a successful broker in the ARA region, Huizer noted.

"Now we are taking the next natural step in the company's evolution and moving away from brokering to becoming a physical supplier.

"This allows us to gain greater control over quality and logistics, ensuring more reliable solutions for our clients."