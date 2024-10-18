Fire Reported at Vohburg Refinery in Germany

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fire was reported at Bayernoil's 215,000 b/d Vohburg refinery in Germany on October 16. File Image / Pixabay

A fire broke out at the Vohburg refinery in Germany earlier this week.

The fire was reported at Bayernoil's 215,000 b/d Vohburg refinery in Germany on October 16, price reporting agency Argus Media reported on Thursday, citing comments from the company.

The fire was in the plant's crude distillation unit in the Neustadt section of the facility, and was put out within a few minutes. Damage from the incident has yet to be reported, and traders in the region have yet to report any impact on refined products supply from the refinery.

Bayernoil is a joint venture between Varo Energy, Eni and Rosneft Deutschland.