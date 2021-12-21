AIDA Cruises Takes Delivery of New Gas-Powered Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will enter service next year. Image Credit: AIDA Cruises

Germany's AIDA Cruises has taken delivery of its latest gas-powered cruise ship.

The company took delivery of the AIDAcosma at Bremerhaven on Tuesday, the company said in a LinkedIn post. The ship is the company's second new vessel capable of running on LNG as a bunker fuel, and will enter service next year.

"Today marks an important milestone on our way to emission-neutral cruising," Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises, said in the statement.

"With AIDAcosma and its sister ship AIDAnova, two of the most innovative cruise ships in the world are part of our fleet in terms of sustainable cruising."

The cruise segment has been a significant early adopter of LNG bunkering, although its demand is now outweighed by the large new container ships running on natural gas.