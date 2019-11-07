PRESS RELEASE: AI Energy Group Begins Supply of IMO2020 Compliant Fuel

by AI Energy Group

AI Energy Group, a wholly Ghanaian-owned oil and gas company, has met all international requirements and standards and has commenced the supply of IMO2020 compliant fuel, which is known as the fuel for the future, to its growing clients in Ghana and beyond.

In a landmark decision for both the environment and human health, January 1, 2020 has been set as the implementation date for a significant reduction in the sulphur content of the fuel oil used by ships.

The decision to implement a global sulphur limit of 0.50percent m/m in 2020 was taken by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the regulatory authority for international shipping, during its Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), meeting for its 70th session in London.

This means that before midnight on 31 December 2019, ships must take on board enough 0.5percent fuel to be able to reach their next bunkering port after the new regulation comes into force because all ships are required to burn fuel with a sulphur content of no more than 0.5percent unless fitted with an exhaust-gas-emissions cleaner (scrubber) capable of reducing sulphur emissions to 0.5percent or less.

It represents a significant cut from the 3.5percent m/m global limit currently in place and demonstrates a clear commitment by IMO to ensuring shipping meets its environmental obligations.

"The reductions in sulphur oxide emissions resulting from the lower global sulphur limit are expected to have a significant beneficial impact on the environment and on human health, particularly that of people living in port cities and coastal communities, beyond the existing emission control areas," the IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim said.

In this regard, following the landmark decision by the IMO,AI Energy Group in partnership with ADDAX Energy SA has already complied with the directive from October 2019 – well ahead of the set date of January 1, 2020.

Abigail Asolange Harlley, Chief Executive Officer of AI Energy Group, said: "while ships must take on board enough 0.5percent fuel to be able to reach their next bunkering port after the new regulation comes into force, thankfully all ships bunkered by AI Energy Group need not worry about this."

The Group has already commenced the use of fuel with the requisite global sulphur limit of 0.50percent m/m. "This demonstrates a clear commitment by AI Energy in ensuring shipping meets its environmental obligations," she said.

Mrs. Harlley, added that AI Energy Group with its experienced and capable crew, always takes into consideration delivery safety, compliance, quality product and competitive pricing in all its operations.

"With the availability of over two dozen barges within the Gulf of Guinea coupled with its possession of specialized and purpose-fitted dynamic positioning tanker vessels, AI Energy Group is well poised to bunker vessels as well as serve any offshore installation directly, thereby eliminating the cost of any intermediary interventions."

AI Energy Group is registered, licensed and authorized by all the relevant regulatory and governmental bodies in Ghana to undertake bunkering among other services in Ghana's maritime jurisdiction. AI Energy Group is well resourced and equipped with the state- of -the- art equipment manned by Highly trained and technically astute Operational Team with excellent knowledge, practice in, and adherence to, issues relating to Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE).

As a world class organization, AI Energy prioritizes and values safety, quality, reliability and excellence in its operations and client engagements, ensuring that the impact of its activities on the environment are at best nil.

The Group operates an integrated QHSE management system that meets the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems and ISO45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety management systems) international standards which are certified by TUV InterCert Saar.