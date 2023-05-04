EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trading Assistant in Fredericia
Thursday May 4, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Fredericia office. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trading assistant in Fredericia.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English, as well as preferably some knowledge about shipping or trading, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Keep all parties updated throughout the delivery of Marine fuel to vessels, including Traders, suppliers, agents and customers
- Collect invoices and Bunker Delivery Receipts from suppliers
- Focus on optimising and speeding up processes based on the above
- Update IT systems with sales/customer information
- Assist the Traders on ad hoc tasks
The deadline for applications is May 18. For more information, click here.