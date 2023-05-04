BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trading Assistant in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Fredericia office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trading assistant in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English, as well as preferably some knowledge about shipping or trading, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Keep all parties updated throughout the delivery of Marine fuel to vessels, including Traders, suppliers, agents and customers

Collect invoices and Bunker Delivery Receipts from suppliers

Focus on optimising and speeding up processes based on the above

Update IT systems with sales/customer information

Assist the Traders on ad hoc tasks

The deadline for applications is May 18. For more information, click here.