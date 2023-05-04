BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trading Assistant in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday May 4, 2023

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trading assistant in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English, as well as preferably some knowledge about shipping or trading, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Keep all parties updated throughout the delivery of Marine fuel to vessels, including Traders, suppliers, agents and customers
  • Collect invoices and Bunker Delivery Receipts from suppliers
  • Focus on optimising and speeding up processes based on the above
  • Update IT systems with sales/customer information
  • Assist the Traders on ad hoc tasks

The deadline for applications is May 18. For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com