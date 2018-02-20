Praia da Vitória Eyed as Ideal Location for LNG Bunkering

Ports of Azores says Praia da Vitória is an ideal location for LNG bunkering.

File Image / Pixabay

João Vargas, a Member of the Board of Directors at the Ports of Azores, says Praia da Vitória is an ideal location for liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering and the installation of associated storage, local media reports.

Noting that investment will be dependant on private sector interest as the use of LNG as marine fuel evolves, Vargas says the port is an area of ​​industrial expansion,with the capacity to accommodate small or medium-sized bunkering operations.

Further, Vargas suggests that Praia da Vitória is not the only location in Azores capable of accommodating LNG bunkering, with the exception of Corvo.

"In Ponta Delgada, it is not being developed, but in any port of the Autonomous Region of the Azores, a system can be carried out through the virtual pipeline , where the ISO containers are supplied and delivered. The advantage of this virtual pipeline is that it is very flexible," said Vargas.

In December, Portuguese oil company Galp began its first LNG refuelling operation at the Atlantic island of Madeira.