Holland America Line Completes 20-Day Biofuel Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company saw lifecycle CO2 emission reduction of at least 78% during the 100% biofuel trial. Image Credit: Holland America Line

Cruise line Holland America Line has completed a 20-day trial of biofuel bunkers.

The firm took on biofuels at the Port of Rotterdam on its vessel the Volendam, in partnership with GoodFuels and Wärtsilä, GoodFuels said in a statement on its website last week.

For the first five days, the company tested a blend of 30% sustainable biofuel and 70% MGO, and for the remaining 15 days it tested 100% sustainable biofuel. The trial ended on September 7.

The company saw lifecycle CO2 emission reduction of at least 78% during the 100% biofuel trial.

"We were excited to have this opportunity to test a next-generation fuel resource on a Holland America Line ship, and we are very encouraged by the results," Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, said in the statement.

"As part of our commitment to sustainability, we have always looked for cutting-edge solutions to environmental challenges that will help us meet Carnival Corporation's sustainability goals over the coming decades."