Africa Bunkering and Shipping Hires Senior Trader in South Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Schouw was previously a broker for C. Steinweg Marine in South Africa. Image Credit: Kirstin Schouw / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier Africa Bunkering and Shipping has hired a new senior bunker trader in South Africa.

Kirstin Schouw has joined the company as senior bunker trader in South Africa as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Schouw was previously a broker for C. Steinweg Marine in South Africa from February 2023 to last month. She had earlier served as a bunker trader for Amoil from 2017 to 2021, and as a bunker team leader for World Marine & Offshore Supply Company from 2007 to 2017.

Africa Bunkering and Shipping is based in Durban, and supplies bunkers at Durban, Richards Bay, Cape Town, Saldanha, Coega and Port Elizabeth.