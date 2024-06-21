BUNKER JOBS: MOLGAS Group Seeks LNG Bunkering Commercial Support

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday June 21, 2024

The MOLGAS Group is seeking to hire a commercial/operational support officer in its LNG bunkering department in Madrid.

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent English and Spanish, experience in a junior or trainee position and an educational background in shipping, energy, economics or business, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The company representative listed the following additional skills for the role:

  • Empathy for customer needs and preferences
  • Adaptability to shifting priorities and circumstances
  • Meticulous attention to detail and accuracy
  • Integrity and ethical conduct in all transactions
  • Ability to remain calm and effective under pressure
  • Proactive and hands-on approach to team goals

The role has the following responsibilities:

  • Maintain and enhance customer relationships within the marine LNG sector
  • Process customer orders, prepare offers and organize internal operations for LNG Bunkering Operations across whole Europe
  • Keep customer data up-to-date and accurate in CRM
  • Identify and pursue sales opportunities and conduct market research to support commercial activities within LNG Bunkering
  • Deliver excellent customer service

For more information and to apply for the role, email Marine-INFO@molgas.es .

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com