BUNKER JOBS: MOLGAS Group Seeks LNG Bunkering Commercial Support

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MOLGAS Group is based in Madrid. Image Credit: MOLGAS Group

The MOLGAS Group is seeking to hire a commercial/operational support officer in its LNG bunkering department in Madrid.

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent English and Spanish, experience in a junior or trainee position and an educational background in shipping, energy, economics or business, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The company representative listed the following additional skills for the role:

Empathy for customer needs and preferences

Adaptability to shifting priorities and circumstances

Meticulous attention to detail and accuracy

Integrity and ethical conduct in all transactions

Ability to remain calm and effective under pressure

Proactive and hands-on approach to team goals

The role has the following responsibilities:

Maintain and enhance customer relationships within the marine LNG sector

Process customer orders, prepare offers and organize internal operations for LNG Bunkering Operations across whole Europe

Keep customer data up-to-date and accurate in CRM

Identify and pursue sales opportunities and conduct market research to support commercial activities within LNG Bunkering

Deliver excellent customer service

For more information and to apply for the role, email Marine-INFO@molgas.es .