BUNKER JOBS: MOLGAS Group Seeks LNG Bunkering Commercial Support
Friday June 21, 2024
The MOLGAS Group is based in Madrid. Image Credit: MOLGAS Group
The MOLGAS Group is seeking to hire a commercial/operational support officer in its LNG bunkering department in Madrid.
The firm is looking for candidates with fluent English and Spanish, experience in a junior or trainee position and an educational background in shipping, energy, economics or business, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.
The company representative listed the following additional skills for the role:
- Empathy for customer needs and preferences
- Adaptability to shifting priorities and circumstances
- Meticulous attention to detail and accuracy
- Integrity and ethical conduct in all transactions
- Ability to remain calm and effective under pressure
- Proactive and hands-on approach to team goals
The role has the following responsibilities:
- Maintain and enhance customer relationships within the marine LNG sector
- Process customer orders, prepare offers and organize internal operations for LNG Bunkering Operations across whole Europe
- Keep customer data up-to-date and accurate in CRM
- Identify and pursue sales opportunities and conduct market research to support commercial activities within LNG Bunkering
- Deliver excellent customer service
For more information and to apply for the role, email Marine-INFO@molgas.es .