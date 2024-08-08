Titan Hires Chief Operating Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dettwiler had previously worked for shipping company E&S Tankers since August 2017. Image Credit: Per-Christian Dettwiler / LinkedIn

LNG bunker supplier Titan has hired a new chief operating officer.

Per-Christian Dettwiler has joined Titan as its chief operating officer in Amsterdam as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Dettwiler had previously worked for shipping company E&S Tankers since August 2017, serving most recently as head of operations.

He had earlier worked for Odfjell ASA from 2007 to 2017.

"At Titan, Per-Christian will be pivotal in ensuring excellence and safety across all clean fuel deliveries," the company said in the post.

"He will also play a crucial role supporting Titan and our clients with regulatory compliance, anticipating market developments that may impact our operations, and nurturing a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement within our expanding company."