BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Sees Bunker Trader in Greece
Monday June 10, 2024
Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Greece.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Greek, as well as previous experience as a bunker trader or a business education, it said in a job advertisement on its website. The role is based in Athens.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Coordinating with local ports and supply agents to facilitate deliveries.
- Spotting business opportunities and supporting business development initiatives.
- Acquiring new accounts and maintaining existing customer relationships.
- Responding to customer requirements, negotiating prices, and finalizing deals.
