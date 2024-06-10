BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Sees Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 10, 2024

Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Greek, as well as previous experience as a bunker trader or a business education, it said in a job advertisement on its website. The role is based in Athens.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Coordinating with local ports and supply agents to facilitate deliveries.
  • Spotting business opportunities and supporting business development initiatives.
  • Acquiring new accounts and maintaining existing customer relationships.
  • Responding to customer requirements, negotiating prices, and finalizing deals.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

