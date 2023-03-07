UK: Channel Island to Develop Marine Hydrogen Technology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

St Helier, Jersey. File Image / Pixabay.

The Ports of Jersey in the UK and marine technology company Oceanslab are to pair up to develop hydrogen for marine use on the island of Jersey.

Oceanslab is run by Jersey yachtsman Philip Sharp and the two entities are to look at hydrogen technology as applied to vessels and port infrastructure. In addition, the partnership will promote an emissions-free Oceanslab boat race.

'This partnership will really explore how we can apply hydrogen fuel-cell technology and green hydrogen fuels to start de-carbonising the Island's maritime industry as well as its wider transport applications," Sharp was quoted as saying by local news provider the Jersey Evening Post.

Hydrogen-powered technology could be trialled on a small harbour tug, the report said.

Hydrogen is one of a number of alternative marine fuels under consideration by the commercial shipping industry and pilot projects using hydrogen are underway in different countries around the world.