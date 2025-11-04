Northstar to Extend Operational Coverage Beyond ARA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Northstar tells Ship & Bunker it will expand its operational coverage to include the English Channel, UK East Coast and other locations. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier Northstar is expanding its operations beyond the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub, adding new coverage across the English Channel, OPL, UK East Coast, Germany and France starting in the second half of November.

One tanker will be deployed initially, with a second vessel joining the fleet at the beginning of 2026, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The company will supply HSFO, VLSFO, LSMGO and biofuel grades across the new region.

Northstar already supplies bunker fuels to ships in the ARA, using its barge fleet.

“This new operation builds upon our well-established physical presence in ARA, further strengthening our position as a trusted marine fuel supplier in Northwest Europe,” the company said.

For more details, contact NWE@northstarbunker.com.