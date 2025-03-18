Ships to Keep Rerouting Around Africa This Summer as US Hits Houthis: Container Expert

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships may continue to avoid Suez Canal transit during the peak summer season. Image Credit: Suez Canal Authority

As US military forces continue their strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, ships may avoid transiting the Red Sea and Suez Canal to minimise the risk of being caught in the conflict.

Ships may continue rerouting around Africa during the peak summer season if security concerns in the Red Sea persist, Lars Jensen, CEO of container consultancy Vespucci Maritime, said in a LinkedIn post.

"This means a continued strong supply/demand balance, albeit not with the same strength as in peak season 2024 due to the continued delivery of more tonnage - provided demand growth holds up," he added.

Adding to the instability, Israel has also carried out strikes on Gaza, further heightening regional tensions.

This suggests that while a ceasefire was agreed upon, it has not yet been fully implemented in practice.

Since Saturday, the US armed forces have carried out multiple attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the Houthis claim they have targeted a US aircraft carrier for the third time in the past 48 hours.

"Over the past few hours, the Yemeni Armed Forces have successfully targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea with two cruise missiles and two drones and targeted a US destroyer with a cruise missile and four drones," Yemeni Armed Forces said in a latest social media post.

US President Donald Trump has also warned that any further attacks or retaliation by the Houthis will be met with greater force.