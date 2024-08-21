Clean Energy Growth hub Planned for UK Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Barry port in south Wales, UK. Image Credit / ABP.

A port in the UK has plans to develop a clean growth hub, according to the port's operator Associated British Ports.

Barry in south Wales is the site for the plan. The site would be managed by chemicals park operator Px group.

"The project aims to transform a large area of the operational port into an area of low-carbon, high-growth infrastructure investment," a statement from ABP said.

The project is in the initial stages and ABP and Px are on the lookout for investors and "expressions of interest from businesses to benefit from low-carbon infrastructure".

Among the projects envisaged for the clean energy hub are battery materials, rare earth metal processors, green industries manufacturing and hydrogen, according to the statement.