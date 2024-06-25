Moscow Plans 40 Electric River Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plan is to replace all of Moscow's river vessels with electric ships from this facility in time. Image Credit: Moscow Metro

The transport authorities in Moscow are planning to order about 40 electric river vessels in the coming years.

Plans are in place to develop a shipbuilding cluster in Nagatinsky Zaton by the end of the year, from which the ships will be ordered, Moscow Metro said in an emailed statement.

The plan is to replace all of Moscow's river vessels with electric ships from this facility in time. Cruise ships are also expected to be built there.

"Ultimately, this eco-friendly fleet will gradually replace all vessels on the Moskva River, expanding the river route network and offering unparalleled levels of comfort and amenities to passengers," the transport authority said in the statement.