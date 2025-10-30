Tallink Begins Transition to Bio-LNG on Baltic Shuttle Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tallink's new ship has bunkered several bio-LNG stems in recent months, with the fuel supplied by Elenger. Image Credit: Tallink

Estonian firm Tallink Group has started using bio-LNG to power its shuttle vessels operating in the Baltic Sea region.

The firm's newest vessel MyStar has already bunkered bio-LNG six times in recent months, with the fuel supplied by Elenger, Tallink said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“Our cooperation with Elenger has been smooth, and we are able to gradually increase the use of bio-LNG depending on its availability and price," Paavo Nõgene, CEO of AS Tallink Grupp, said.

“Our goal is to fully replace the LNG needs of both MyStar and Megastar with bio-LNG within the next year.”

Tallink said the shift will not lead to any planned increase in ticket prices.

Several shipping companies operating in Europe have started using bio-LNG as a drop-in fuel for dual-fuel vessels, helping operators cut emissions and meet upcoming FuelEU Maritime regulations.