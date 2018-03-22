CEPSA Unveils LNG / HFO / MGO Multi-Product Bunker Supply Vessel

Oizmendi can supply LNG, Fuel Oil, and DIesel. Image Credit: Cepsa

Cepsa today has unveiled what it says is the first multi-product marine fuel supply vessel in southern Europe.

Based in the port of Huelva in south western Spain, Oizmendi has capcity to supply 600 m3 of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers, 1,900 tonnes of fuel oil, and 470 tonnes of diesel.

The vessel is also fitted with a Mass Flow Meter (MFM) technology to measure bunker delivery volumes.

“ The new vessel for the mixed supply of marine fuels strengthens Cepsa's leadership in the bunker market in southern Europe Cepsa

"The new supply vessel provides great flexibility to meet the needs of our customers, as we can provide traditional marine fuels alongside more innovative fuels in the same vessel, such as liquefied natural gas, covering the entire value chain and providing the energy that each client requires," Alberto Martinez-Lacaci, Cepsa's marine fuel director, said today at a presentation ceremony.

The vessel is said to be part of the CORE LNGas Hive project, launched by the European Commission to promote the use of gas as a fuel for transport as part of efforts to reduce CO2 emissions in the Atlantic and Mediterranean European maritime corridors.

"The new vessel for the mixed supply of marine fuels strengthens Cepsa's leadership in the bunker market in southern Europe, as, together with its operations in the ports of Las Palmas, Tenerife, Barcelona, Algeciras and Gibraltar and the international ports of Fujairah (United Arab Emirates) and Panama, the Company now has reached a new milestone in the bunker market at European level with the promotion of more sustainable and lower environmental impact fuels such as LNG," Cepsa stated.